Webster, Margaret Shartzer

Margaret Shartzer Webster, 95, of Fieldale, passed away on day, August 28, 2020, n Roanoke. She was born in North Carolina on November 23, 1924, to Irvin Cannaday Shartzer and Mary Simpson Shartzer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Jackson Webster Jr.; her son, Carl J. Webster III; two sisters, Maxine Harmon and Mabel McNeeley; and a brother, Joseph (Boy) Shartzer. Margaret was a graduate of Fieldale High School and retired from Fieldcrest Mills. She was a member of Fieldale Baptist Church. Surviving are several nieces and nephews and two2 Godchildren, Jessica Brown-Feltman and Hannah Rose Brown. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. R. Wayne Fulcher officiating. Memorials may be made to Fieldale Baptist Church, P.O. Box 98, Fieldale, VA 24089. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville. To express online condolences, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

