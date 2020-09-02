Weidhaas, Caroline Lester

August 23, 1955 - August 30, 2020 Mrs. Caroline Lester Weidhaas, age 65, of Stuart, passed away at home, unexpectedly on Sunday morning, August 30, 2020. She was born in Martinsville on August 23, 1955 to the late Jack Lester and Myrtis Jentzen Lester. Mrs. Weidhaas was a loving, selfless wife, mother, friend and teacher. She loved entertaining and decorating her home. Every holiday was special at the Weidhaas house, as her decorations set each mood perfectly. She taught elementary school in the Patrick County School system for 36 years. Mrs. Weidhaas is survived by her husband, of 41 years, Allen Weidhaas; son, Clinton Weidhaas and friend, Anna Shough; a brother, Stephen Lester and wife, Hilary of London, England and two nephews, Simon and Jonathan; and an aunt, Mary Jane Chester of Atlanta, Ga. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Moody's Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will follow at Bouldin Memorial Presbyterian Church, 119 Bouldin Church Lane, Stuart, VA 24171. Due to the ongoing health concerns, there will be no formal visitation, however, public viewing will be available on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12 until 5 p.m. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask for everyone's protection. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Bouldin Memorial Presbyterian Church, Attn: Della Fulcher, Treasurer, 590 American Legion Rd, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be made by visiting moodyfuneralservices.com.
