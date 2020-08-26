Williams, Skylar Marie

Skylar Marie Williams, 6, of Bassett, passed away at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, on November 19, 2013, to the Randy Lee and Tina Lynn Joyce Williams. In addition to Skylar's parents, she is survived by brothers, Brandon Tilley, Aaron Tucker, Blake Williams, Travis Williams, and Lukas Williams; and sisters, Shannon Kidd, Stephianna Williams, Lauren Williams, Julie Williams, and Autumn Williams. The family will receive friends Friday, August 28, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Payton Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow at the Dobyns Cemetery in Stuart. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Williams family.
