Williams, Tyshawn Marquis

Memorial services for Tyshawn Marquis Williams, 24, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Fieldale, Va., will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Pastor Vincent Harris will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home of his grandmother, Rhonda France, 1130 Ridge Road, # 503, and at the home of his cousin, Ikeshia Harris, 290 Tanglewood Drive, Martinsville, Va., at other times. All services are in accordance with CDC guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
