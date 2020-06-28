Wingfield, Nancy Wingfield

Nancy Wingfield Wingfield, 90, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1930 to the late Thomas Otis Wingfield and Bessie Davis Wingfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Wingfield; sisters, Lottie Eanes and Della Barbour, Fairy W. Smith, and Henrietta Cooper; and brothers, Fred Wingfield, Jim Russell Wingfield, and Lewis Wingfield. Mrs. Wingfield worked as a seamstress for Lacy Manufacturing, and during her retirement as a CNA for Private Duty Nursing. She was also a member of Snow Creek Christian Church for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara W. Blankenship of Snow Creek, Va.; son, Timothy W. Wingfield and wife, Claire Leeann of Huntersville, N.C.; grandchildren, Jennifer K. Reynolds of Snow Creek, Va. and Casey Scalf of Rocky Mount, Va.; and also surviving are three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Minister Scott Oliver officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the family residence at 4440 Snow Creek Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 8584 Snow Creek Road, Penhook, VA 24137 or to Snow Creek Christian Church, 4970 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wingfield family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
