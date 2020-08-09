You have permission to edit this article.
Wray, Helen Magdalene Powell

Helen Magdalene Powell Wray, 93, of Danville, passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020. Formerly of Martinsville, she was born on April 12, 1927, to the late Howard and Geneva Hiatt Powell. She retired from Dan River Mills and was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clauzell Wray; two brothers, Dan and Herman Powell; one sister, Edna P. Daniels. Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Ellen Wray and Tim Burnette; one brother, Bayness Powell; and two grandchildren, Katelyn and Scott Burnette. Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday August 10, 2020, in Roselawn Burial Park with Director Kelly G. Ratcliff officiating. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park is entrusted with arrangements.

