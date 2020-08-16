You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wright, Clayton Edward

Wright, Clayton Edward

Only $5 for 5 months
Wright, Clayton Edward

Clayton Edward Wright, 84, of Axton, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Due to Covis-19 restrictions the family has requested a private graveside service (family only) to be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Roselawn Burail Park with the Rev. Reggie Steele officiating. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Clayton Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert