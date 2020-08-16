Wright, Clayton Edward

Clayton Edward Wright, 84, of Axton, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Due to Covis-19 restrictions the family has requested a private graveside service (family only) to be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Roselawn Burail Park with the Rev. Reggie Steele officiating. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.
