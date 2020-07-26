Wright, Grover Lee

Grover Lee Wright, 84, of Stanleytown, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Carilion Hospital of Roanoke. He was born in Henry County, April 25, 1936, to the late Jasper Wright and Elizabeth Whittaker Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Alfred, Walter, and Elmer. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Hensley Wright; son, Joel A. "Tony" Wright; grandson, James Anthony "Jimmy" Wright; sister, Margaret Myers; brother, John Wesley Wright; and numerous other family and friends. Grover attended the Virginia School for the Blind and Deaf. He loved to fish and golf, and loved all sports. He retired from Bassett Furniture after 41 years of service. He attended the Silent Class of Starling Avenue Baptist Church for more than 50 years. He was an avid reader and loved word-find games. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Wright Funeral Service from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Fair Haven Memorial Park, with Pastor Ashley Harrington officiating. The family requests memorials be made to the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 469, Bassett, Virginia 24055. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
