Wyatt Jr., John Lewis

Mr. John Lewis Wyatt Jr., age 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on July 9, 2020, after a decline in health. Mr. Wyatt was born on November 19, 1937, in Rockingham County, N.C. He was a son of the late John Lewis Wyatt Sr. and the late Mabel Smith Wyatt. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Wyatt Hoover; a son, David Wyatt; and two sisters, Gaenell Wyatt Thomasson and Harriet Elizabeth Wyatt. He was a member of the Ridgeway United Methodist Church. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving for twenty years. He was later employed by Miller Brewing Company as a supervisor until his retirement. Mr. Wyatt is survived by his wife, Sue Moore Wyatt; two daughters, Pamela Wyatt Fenton (Ron) and Deborah Wyatt Nunez (Andy); one son, Curtis Lee Wyatt (Tamara); two brothers, Walter Lee Wyatt (Margie) and Robert "Bob" Wyatt, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Christian View Christian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Clyde DeLoach and the Reverend Michael Lewis officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Martinsville-Henry County, Veterans Honor Guard. The family request that memorials be made to the Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church Street, Ridgeway, VA 24148. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home at Martinsville, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Wyatt family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.