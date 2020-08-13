Young, Brenda Gail

Brenda Gail Young, age 71, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Brenda was born on March 16, 1949 in Welch, West Virginia to the late Jack Aberty and the late Lorrain Lucion Aberty. She owned and operated Young's Market at Oak Level and also was a branch manager at Sun Trust Bank. She was a member of the Rangeley Ruritan Club. She was of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Young is survived by two daughters, Julia Bryant (Eddie), Ronda Barker; two sisters, Sue Kidd (Randy), Debra Clemins; two grandchildren, Amie Barker, Amanda Barker; six great-grandchildren; and her longtime friend, Jim McMillan. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19. The family suggest in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Drive, Fieldale, Virginia 24089. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Young Family.
