Oktoberfest rescheduled

Oktoberfest

Upwards of 8,000 people attend Martinsville’s Oktoberfest each year. This Saturday will be the 41st annual Oktoberfest in uptown.

This year's 41st annual Oktoberfest festival in uptown Martinsville will take place on Oct. 29 due to predicted inclement weather conditions due to Hurricane Ian.

On the rescheduled date, vendors will sell arts, crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry, household accessories and more. There will be multiple food vendors on site, activities for kids to partake in, a beer garden and live music.

There will be German food, over 200 booths, carnival treats, bounce houses and similar activities that will be "fun for the whole family" according to the flyer.

Sponsors for the event include: BTW21, The Lester Group, ValleyStar Credit Union, Lawrence Distributing, Wine by the River, Harman Eye Center, Long & Foster - the Southern Virginia Team and S & K Office Products.

Admission to the event is free and it is set to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

