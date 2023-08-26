Olivia Aug 26, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr… 2023 High School Football Preview: Bassett seniors look to make their own legacy this fall Bassett comes into the 2023 football season with 20 seniors on the roster, but, even with that many upperclassmen, the Bengals feel young in a… NCI hires new director of institutional advancement Olivia Garrett has joined New College Institute as director of institutional advancement. 2023 High School Football Preview: New season in new district for Patrick County Patrick County moves from the Piedmont to Three Rivers District starting this fall. Here's what football coach David Morrison had to say about… Henry County native wrote and produced locally filmed movie Some of the locations in “Just My Luck,” a film made by Henry County native Kenny Keen, may look familiar to area residents.