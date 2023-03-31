One person has died and another was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries following a crash at 2:10 a.m. Friday. A pickup truck and a passenger vehicle had collided in the 2500 block of Morehead Avenue / Route 87 in Ridgeway.
The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police, which has not released names of the victims yet.
