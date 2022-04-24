One Starling HGW tour

The One Starling bed and breakfast, located at 1 Starling Ave., that was supposed to be featured in the 2020 Historic Garden Week Tour which was canceled due to the pandemic finally gets its chance to shine.

The bed and breakfast never closed down during the pandemic, but slow periods allowed owner Cindy Edgerton to continue with the improvements to the property she and her husband, Steve, bought in 2019.

The house, on the corner of Starling Avenue and Church Street, originally was the home of Nicholas Schottland. Schottland and his brother, Mike Schottland, were New Jersey natives who moved to the area a century ago to open the Virginia Mirror Company. The Mike Schottland house is just down the road, the foundation of what is now Piedmont Arts.

One Starling is a two-story, 11-room four-square but with its porch at the side rather than the front.

The brick two-story house has a boxy shape and dormer window centered on the sloped roof, which were hallmarks of the foursquare house. The basic style was modified with Colonial Revival elements, which include the paneled front door with sidelights and fanlight, and a portico with pediment and Ionic columns

As well as the rooms common in any house, it also features a foyer, a kitchen with immense storage, a breakfast nook, a servants’ stairway, a laundry closet with built-in storage and a basement and attic. It also has or has had unique hidden features such as a discrete button on the floor under a table to push, unnoticed, to call a maid; a scale built into a bathroom wall cavity; and ironing boards built into an upstairs wall cavity.

The original architectural elements of the interior remain, including the staircase, chandeliers, high wainscoting, built-in cabinetry, dentil crown molding, and a paneled overmantel with pilasters. Antique furniture from the current owner’s family is juxtaposed with contemporary pieces.

The floors were refinished in spring 2020. When a sink was reglazed, they discovered a date on it of 1931.

The house’s foyer leads straight to the stairs. The upstairs, however, will not be a part of this year’s tour. To the right of the front room is a sitting room with dark blue walls, white door frames and window trim, a set of white bookshelves against the wall, a table in the middle of the room and a cream colored couch and a pair of wooden chairs.

To the left upon entering the house is the room designated for guests to dine and to host events. The room can seat up to 50 people, and the set-up can be changed to suit the event. The decorations are also changed depending on the event and the season.

Most recently, tables were decorated with green picnic-blanket style tablecloths on layered over a longer white tablecloth, brown woven plate holders, glass goblets and a spring flower basket decoration for the table with purple, yellow and white flowers.

This room also features a fire place and a wall with two mirrors with plenty of natural lighting coming in.

Through the dining room is another room that was being used to house a book club and is full of Edgerton’s McCoy pottery collection, which will be out to show on the tour. J.W. McCoy founded J.W. McCoy Pottery in 1899 in Roseville, Ohio, according to rarebirdantiques.com.

The room has two corner shelves holding pottery, a light blue wooden table also holding an array of pottery, a chandelier that is original to the house and some chairs with bee pillows.

Down a hall from this room is a powder room that will be available for guests on the tour to use.

Edgerton plans to convert the kitchen into a fully commercial kitchen in the near future, she said. They won’t have an in-house caterer, but it could be used by caterers or people hosting events.

They have added a tank-less water heater for the benefit of supplying all of the guests with hot water and a commercial sink and a washer and dryer set in the kitchen.

To the outside of the property, a gazebo and stepping stones to get to it have been added along with new parking lot lights.

During the garden tour there will be vendors in the parking lot, and there will be different themed tables for the guests to visit throughout the property including: bee, Christmas and tropical.

Bee city

That the house is full of bee decorations and memorabilia would be of no surprise to those who know Edgerton — she was one of the main proponents of Martinsville’s designation as a Bee City USA.

Bee City USA also is a focus of this year’s Historic Garden Week tour.

When Martinsville became a Bee City in March 2021, it made a commitment to plant native plants, reduce the use of chemicals and provide outreach about related issues. The title also requires the city to create a working committee to uphold these commitments.

Martinsville Garden Club (of which Edgerton was the president last year) and Garden Study Club had proposed the Bee City designation to the City of Martinsville.

When Edgerton explained to City Council how it would work, she said it would require some commitment from the City. The City might be requested to alter mowing schedules at some locations, refrain from pesticide use or provide spaces for native plantings, for example.

The City also could reap some benefits, such as qualifying for more grants and funding if it participates in conservation and ecological programs, she had said.

According to the Beecityusa.org website, there are 153 bee cities in 45 states.

