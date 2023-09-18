Home is a fixer up some reno has been started but not finished, sits on 1.15 ac of land perfect to build a dream home or put a singlewide, doublewide , or modular
0 Bedroom Home in Cascade - $45,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Perfect "fixer upper" that with some tic, could be a great single level living homel The yard is fully fenced for children and pets and a deta…
DEADLINE FOR HIGHEST/BEST OFFERS IS 9AM WEDNESDAY. Welcome Home to 296 Soap Stone Rd. in Stuart, VA! This ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms i…
Charming 2bed/1bath house. Beautiful, original hardwood floors. Roof and mini-splits installed in 2021. Large backyard with outbuilding. Perfe…
Welcome to 719 Beechnut Lane, a fabulous home in the Forest Park subdivision and within walking distance to beautiful Lake Lanier! If you are …
Beautiful two-story home located in the quiet Forest Park area of Martinsville. Enjoy plenty of space for family and entertaining throughout t…