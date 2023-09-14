If you are looking for a peaceful and quiet area to settle down, this might be the perfect opportunity for you! This beautiful land is partially wooded and has an open space that you can use for many purposes. In addition, there is an existing well and septic system. The dwelling on the property is in poor condition. This is a great chance to create build your dream home in an excellent location. Imagine sitting on your porch, listening to the sounds of nature, and enjoying the beauty of your surroundings. Whether you want to have a garden, raise animals, or just enjoy the tranquility of nature, this property provides you with endless possibilities. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE HOUSE! The floor joist are damaged in certain areas of the home. AS-IS, all information taken from seller/tax card. Buyer to verify all information. Must sign a Hold Harmless Agreement to show. Will not pass for any government loans.