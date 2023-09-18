A wonderful, historical home with so much character! Seller put a new roof on approximately 2 years ago. He also laid pine hardwoods on main level. New heating installed by McKinney approximately 18 months ago. Seller thinks its a Heat Pump, Buyer to verify. It has never been fired up. Seller installed a new panel box but did not install breakers. Home is not liveable in its present condition but with a handy person, it could be amazing. Several rooms can be used as bedrooms but there are no closets in any of them. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
0 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $39,900
