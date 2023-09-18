Looking for an investment property or even a fixer upper? Look no further, this could be a great single level living home with a little TLC! Conveniently located on A L Philpott Hwy with close proximity to Danville, Eden, Roanoke and Greensboro. Also, just 15 minutes from the Martinsville Speedway! Home being sold in AS-IS condition. Will not pass any government loans. All information taken from Tax Card/ and seller. Lot size and square footage estimated.