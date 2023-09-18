Looking for an investment property or even a fixer upper? Look no further, this could be a great single level living home with a little TLC! Conveniently located on A L Philpott Hwy with close proximity to Danville, Eden, Roanoke and Greensboro. Also, just 15 minutes from the Martinsville Speedway! Home being sold in AS-IS condition. Will not pass any government loans. All information taken from Tax Card/ and seller. Lot size and square footage estimated.
1 Bedroom Home in Spencer - $50,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Perfect "fixer upper" that with some tic, could be a great single level living homel The yard is fully fenced for children and pets and a deta…
DEADLINE FOR HIGHEST/BEST OFFERS IS 9AM WEDNESDAY. Welcome Home to 296 Soap Stone Rd. in Stuart, VA! This ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms i…
Charming 2bed/1bath house. Beautiful, original hardwood floors. Roof and mini-splits installed in 2021. Large backyard with outbuilding. Perfe…
Welcome to 719 Beechnut Lane, a fabulous home in the Forest Park subdivision and within walking distance to beautiful Lake Lanier! If you are …
Beautiful two-story home located in the quiet Forest Park area of Martinsville. Enjoy plenty of space for family and entertaining throughout t…