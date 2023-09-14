Investor/Handyman special! Large unfinished basement with separate entrance. Additional loft space could be converted to bedroom or office (currently no heat or air in loft). 252 SF open porch; clawfoot bathtub; closed in back porch leads to large deck. Close proximity to the Smith River. As is, potential purchasers will need to do their own due diligence regarding the property, seller has never lived in the house.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $29,950
