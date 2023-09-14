Welcome to this charming 2-bed, 1 bath ranch-style home! Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood, this property offers a cozy atmosphere. With plenty of space to run after the kids in the yard, there is plenty of room to grow! Since the adjacent lot beside it is included, there are unlimited opportunities of expansion! With its close proximities to schools, parks, the racetrack and other amenities, this home provides an ideal opportunity for first time home buyers or those seeking a serene retreat. Don't miss out!!