Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Living room with large front window & dining area with large window brings light into the house. Area near bedrooms could be an office area, den , play area or perhaps a wall put up to create a third bedroom. A glassed in room off the kitchen could be a sun room. Full unfinished basement with door that leads to carport area. Home is being sold "as is only" Hardwood floors throughout except in baths, kitchen and sun porch. Buyer to verify school information.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $99,500
