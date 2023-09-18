Welcome home to 200 Kimberly Rd. Situated in beautiful Kimberly Hill S/D with easy access to 220 bypass making it a breeze to reach nearby amenities. Also has level lot making it a perfect setting for outdoor activities and gardening. Inside is a well-designed layout with 3 BR, 2 bath, an inviting kitchen and a den w/fireplace-perfect for those cozy evenings. And that's not all! The bsmt offers even more space including a FR and 3 bonus rooms. Imagine the possibilities for the rooms-home office, playroom, etc! Heat pump only 7 years old. Rear deck & patio. Per seller there are wood floors under all carpet except den. Garage and workshop in rear-perfect for DIY projects or storage. With so much to offer, this property presents a fantastic opportunity where you can start making your new memories. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.