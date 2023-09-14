*Seller willing to install a heat pump with full price offer* Your new home was well loved by a family that raised all of their children in this home and now it's your turn to breathe new life into this home and make it your own. You will enjoy the gorgeous view from your front lawn. You will appreciate being able to walk into your kitchen from the attached carport. Your new home also boasts a cozy fireplace, large backyard with outbuilding and a full basement for you to grow your home and your family. Cash and Conventional buyers preferred.
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $99,900
