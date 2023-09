Looking for one level living? Schedule your showing today and make this house your home. Primary en suite with walk in closet, split bedroom floor plan, gas fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen, 18x21 double carport, 12x12 stick built outbuilding with electricity, children's playsets convey, 10x10 dog kennel conveys, zoned A1, level lot with room for a pool. Close to Blue Ridge Airport, Martinsville Speedway, and Philpott Lake. Plenty of room for your RV and/or boat!