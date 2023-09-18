Location! Location! Location! Welcome to 1027 Mulberry Road! Overlooking the grand stretch of Forest Park's premier residential street, this absolutely adorable property is the very definition of 'curb appeal!' Built in 1939, the home has had a rich and loved history of ownership, and now it is time for your chapter to begin! A flagstone front porch greets you as you head up the front walk, perfectly setting the tone for the traditional and charming qualities yet to come inside. From the mouldings and millwork to the original built-ins, older home enthusiasts will be head over heels in love! It even features rare General Electric metal kitchen cabinets! So many traits and elements to appreciate! The main level offers several spaces for gatherings and entertaining, including a formal living room, dining room, den/library, and an enormous family room addition at the rear of the home! Three bedrooms, one a primary suite, and another full bath are located on the second level and all generous in size and featuring ample storage! Some updates of note include: West Windows throughout (2021); roof replacement (2013); heat pump installation (2017); breaker box replacement (apx. 9 yrs.); interior painting throughout most of the home - and more! Forest Park is one of Martinsville's favorite subdivisions and its jewel, gorgeous Lake Lanier, is just a short walk away! Call today for your personal tour of this much loved home, and get ready to live the good life on Mulberry Road!