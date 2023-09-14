Convenience is here for you!! Great first time buyer's home with updates of Trane HVAC, roof, main panel box, electric stove/oven and deck. Hardwood floors under carpet per seller. Basement has reinforced front wall and dry locked - great workshop area or storage space opening to a single car garage. Barn on site and additional outbuilding. Nice security system in place! Minutes from businesses and shopping, but with a country feel! Even has an extra wall heater on those cold nights if the power goes out, you can stay toasty warm! Sold as-is, no seller repairs. No government loans. Information per seller and county records.