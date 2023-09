Adorable 3bdrm/2 bath home with great space and many fun features. Large kitchen, bedroom and sunroom all on the main floor. The basement is perfect for entertaining with a spacious family room, kitchen, full bath and Built-in Bar. This home has been well maintained and is located close to uptown Martinsville. With some updates and love this could be the perfect property for 1st time home buyers or investors. Sold AS-IS, seller will make no repairs.