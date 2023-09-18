Welcome to the lovingly cared for 2150 Horsepasture Price Road in Ridgeway! This home welcomes you with many outdoor features to share with friends and family. There is a custom built firepit area that can be used as a grill, large deck with built-in seating that overlooks the amazing backyard, and a nice carport that is perfect for entertaining. Need an office? Check out the bonus room at the back of the carport! If your heart desires a workshop, take a peek at the oversized detached building with electricity. Entering the home you will find a den with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, dedicated dining and primary suite! The lower level offers a family room, half bath and large storage area. Sitting on the front porch, you will catch scenic views of livestock and beautiful pasture. This home truly has something for the whole family to enjoy. New roof 2023. Schedule your viewing today! Square footage estimated.