Perfect "fixer upper" that with some tic, could be a great single level living homel The yard is fully fenced for children and pets and a detached metal carport and paved driveway for parking. This property is located in a cut-de-sac in Ridgeway with great access to Greensboro, Eden, Danville and Martinsville for commuting and shopping.All Information taken per tax records. Home being sold in As-Is condition and is priced to sell below tax assessment.