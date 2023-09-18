Welcome to this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the beautiful Franklin County. Nestled in a country setting with convenience to both Martinsville and Rocky Mount. Home sets off of 220 with a private setting. Appliances convey as is. Information is deemed reliable and is the responsibility of the Buyer and their agent to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $199,950
