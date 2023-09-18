Welcome to your 3.5 acres of beautiful gently sloping, mostly cleared land with 2 stall barn and chicken coop. Your new house is perfectly situated to enjoy your peaceful land with its large back deck and oversized attached carport large enough for a seating area, as well as a 2 car detached garage. You'll also enjoy the land giving back to you through its 2 apple trees, 2 plum trees and 1 peach tree. You'll have ample room and sunlight for a large garden or small farm if you desire to work your land. Your new home has ample rooms to gather in with it's oversized living room, large eat-in kitchen and dining room, not to mention the entire 1,500 sq. ft walkout basement with heating and cooling and full bathroom just waiting for you to decide how to use the space. Your home had new roof and windows in 2017. The land to the right of the house goes all the way to the gravel road and has no zoning. High speed internet available through Xfinity.