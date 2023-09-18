This is a beautifully maintained home at the end of the street with plenty of privacy. In the fall there is about a 220-degree view of the mountains and there is a mountain view from the rear of the house, too. The kitchen, dining area and family room have beautiful teak floors. The kitchen cabinets are made of hickory. All three bedrooms are huge. The office area is spacious between the two bedrooms upstairs. There's plenty of storage throughout the house including a very nice pantry. The deck on back of the house has recently been replaced. Both heat pumps have been replaced within the last year. A new well was drilled a little over a year ago and is 700'deep. The grounds around the house are nicely landscaped. There's a trail into the woods from the fire pit area behind the house for an adventuresome hike. If you like a quiet serene place to live with nature all around, this may be the place for you.