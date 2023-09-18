This is a beautifully maintained home at the end of the street with plenty of privacy. In the fall there is about a 220-degree view of the mountains and there is a mountain view from the rear of the house, too. The kitchen, dining area and family room have beautiful teak floors. The kitchen cabinets are made of hickory. All three bedrooms are huge. The office area is spacious between the two bedrooms upstairs. There's plenty of storage throughout the house including a very nice pantry. The deck on back of the house has recently been replaced. Both heat pumps have been replaced within the last year. A new well was drilled a little over a year ago and is 700'deep. The grounds around the house are nicely landscaped. There's a trail into the woods from the fire pit area behind the house for an adventuresome hike. If you like a quiet serene place to live with nature all around, this may be the place for you.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Perfect "fixer upper" that with some tic, could be a great single level living homel The yard is fully fenced for children and pets and a deta…
DEADLINE FOR HIGHEST/BEST OFFERS IS 9AM WEDNESDAY. Welcome Home to 296 Soap Stone Rd. in Stuart, VA! This ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms i…
Charming 2bed/1bath house. Beautiful, original hardwood floors. Roof and mini-splits installed in 2021. Large backyard with outbuilding. Perfe…
Welcome to 719 Beechnut Lane, a fabulous home in the Forest Park subdivision and within walking distance to beautiful Lake Lanier! If you are …
Beautiful two-story home located in the quiet Forest Park area of Martinsville. Enjoy plenty of space for family and entertaining throughout t…