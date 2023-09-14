DEADLINE FOR HIGHEST/BEST OFFERS IS 9AM WEDNESDAY. Welcome Home to 296 Soap Stone Rd. in Stuart, VA! This ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms in the serene and peaceful countryside of Patrick County, VA. The home features hardwood flooring and a full basement that provides ample storage space or can be finished for additional living space. The kitchen cabinets were custom built by the seller's brother when the home was constructed. The interior of the home is dated, which leaves it available for the new owner to update to their decorating tastes. The detached double garage is perfect for those who love to work on cars or other projects, and it includes a grease pit and graveled basement area for storage. The 2 acres offer plenty of room for outdoor activities and gardening. Priced to sell quickly, call today to schedule your tour! Property info per assessor and/or family. Buyer should verify. Offers are subject to approval by Social Services. Listing agent is related to the seller. Basement may leak when it rains. Property sold as is, where is.