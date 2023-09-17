Are you searching for a unique historical home for sale? Check out this beautiful brick home that was built in 1837. It features a lot of its original character! Come in the front door to a spacious entryway and the original spiral staircase which leads to the other 2 floors. There are 4 bedrooms,1.5 baths and 4 non-conforming bedrooms. The home has over 2,850 sq ft of living space, not including the 2 bonus rooms on the 3rd floor. The Travelers room could make for a nice Mother-In-Law Suite. There are so many small details in the home, all the way down to the beautiful trim and chair railing. Home has propane heating and 3 original fireplaces. The flooring consists of a mix of carpet, wood and vinyl. With a little TLC, this home could be a true historical gem. The home sits on a nice 9.27 acre lot. The acreage surrounding the home lays nicely, with very gentle to no slope. The outbuilding would be ideal for a lawnmower, or a gardening shed. The home has public water and septic.