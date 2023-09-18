BACK ON THE MARKET!!! -- by no fault of property! Looking for well maintained home with excellent craftsmanship, look no further! This outstanding home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, with additional rooms for your enjoyment! Beautiful hardwood flooring, custom made kitchen cabinets, and freshly painted interior just to begin! A covered rear deck with propane gas line in place for grilling on a peaceful evening! Pella double pane windows! Large lot with beautiful shade trees and plenty of room for family or pets to relax and roam! Newer wooden interior doors bring out the classic look! Extra rooms in basement for office/crafts with built in desk/work area. Convenient to travel, work or shopping locally or a short jump to local highways east/west and north/south! Looking forward to you seeing this lovely home soon! Information per county records and seller.