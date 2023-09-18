Welcome to 1233 Sam Lions Trail! Located on one of Martinsville's most loved residential streets and a short walk to lovely Lake Lanier, this property will truly wow you from start to finish! Sitting on two generous lots totaling just over 1 acre, the home is built like a fortress! Solid, sturdy, time-tested construction like this simply isn't made anymore, and the owner of this home has managed to blend its classic style and amenities with modern technology, security, and a whole host of extras! Control so many amenities via smart apps! The features and updates are lengthy, but some hi-lights include: 9' first floor ceilings; crown molding throughout; gas Rinnai tankless whole-home water heater; new Pella front security storm door with shatterproof glass (2022); 11 solar street lights on front and rear of home for evening illumination; 2 Lennox 3-ton heat pumps (2016/2020) w/air purifications units on each; new vinyl-clad replacement windows; K-guard gutter guards; new blinds throughout main level; Corian countertops; double wall ovens: natural gas island stove with down draft vent fan; stainless steel in-sink cup washer; farmhouse high rise coil sink faucet; new wraparound shelving in the primary bedroom walk-in closet -and that's just a start! Be sure to ask for the extensive fact sheet of features, updates, and a ton of personal property that will come with a full-price offer, including almost every television, robot vacuums, Alexa dots - and more! A must see!