Stately luxury home near Chatmoss CC on 3 rolling acres with charming water view. Soaring 10'+ ceilings and two story foyer. Spacious master suite with heated tile floor. Chef kitchen features Thermador and Sub Zero. Enormous great room and brand new full length balcony with view. Walk out basement with family room, half bath, saltwater spa. All new HVAC. Well maintained with amenities galore!Elem: Mt. OlivetMiddle Sch: Laurel ParkHigh Sch: Magna Vista
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $769,000
