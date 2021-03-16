Open for visits: Mulberry Creek

Visitation protocols are subject to change. They are based on any new onset of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the county as well as changes to guidance from the CMS/Centers for Disease Control.

No such announcement for visits has been made for Mulberry Creek Assisted Living; the last COVID update for that home was from Jan. 29.

Martinsville Health and Rehab is “off to a good start with indoor visits this past week,” said administrator Michael Greeley. It is a “limited visitation program, but families can visit.”

Martinsville Health & Rehab resumed visits last Wednesday, said company spokesperson Alan Blake Cosby; the staff received training in new CMS guidance on Friday; and residents' families were notified of the updated CMS guidance on Monday.

Residents who have been vaccinated are able to get closer than the standard 6-foot social distancing with visitors, and even could touch their visitors, Cosby said.

Martinsville Health & Rehab reported March 12 on its website that 19 of its 83 residents in the home have recovered from COVID-19, and one patient was “admitted directly to the facility’s COVID Recovery Unit.” It reports that 18 employees have previously tested positive for COVID-19, and 18 employees have recovered and returned to work.