Barnes: Look what they voted for

To the editor:

For all the people like Vice President Kamala Harris who say we are getting what we voted for in the past election, my only response is, what are you thinking? If people voted for this, their intelligence level needs to be checked.

The true facts are we voted for higher inflation on everything, basically no southern border, outrageously record gas prices, plus record grocery and all consumer goods prices. We are still in the early stages of this huge increase in the rate of inflation.

In addition, we also voted for a raging increase in our crime rates, and in many cases lowering certain existing crimes as nothing but a social infraction! In many of these cases, the guilty party is back on the street, before the arresting officer even returns to his beat!

We have on the Mexican border hundreds of people camping within sight of the border, and another mass of humanity waiting within a one= or two-day hike before crossing. In addition, the Russians are pursuing aggression on the Ukraine Border, and Putin is making constant threats to the West.

If many of you people believe that we are getting what we deserve, I hope you didn't get hurt when you fell off that turnip truck.

It does not take a very smart person to see where this country is headed, but many in the mainstream media are trying to put lipstick on a pig and call it beautiful. What is that saying you can fool some of the people sometimes, but not all the people all the time. These liberal politicians are leading us down the path to poverty, higher taxes, crime waves and military conflict. If this is what 81 million people voted for, lord help us all!

Bill Barnes

Spencer

