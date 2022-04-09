Barnes: The world has gone crazy

To the editor:

When you think this administration has done some crazy things, it just keeps going like the never ending story.

We have runaway inflation, illegals pouring across our southern border, giving them cell phones, prices going up on everything, companies desperate for more workers, rampant crime and police being ambushed. Also, on top of that we have Russia negotiating our nuclear deal with Iran, while their army continues to bomb and kill Ukrainians.

What happened to the Democrats saying we needed calmness, decency and a sense of stability in the White House? Obviously what 81 million people delivered to us has run off the rails even with the mainstream media trying their best to put a happy face on this administration.

In Florida you have the governor being sued because they have a bill not allowing transgendered, gay and lesbian information being taught to K through third grade. This apparently is unreasonable to Democrats and want to take it to court. The world to many of us conservatives has seemed to have gone crazy, which is aided and abetted by liberals in this country. Common sense is not so common anymore.

Bill Barnes

Spencer

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.