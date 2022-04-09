 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barnes: The world has gone crazy

  • 0

To the editor:

When you think this administration has done some crazy things, it just keeps going like the never ending story.

We have runaway inflation, illegals pouring across our southern border, giving them cell phones, prices going up on everything, companies desperate for more workers, rampant crime and police being ambushed. Also, on top of that we have Russia negotiating our nuclear deal with Iran, while their army continues to bomb and kill Ukrainians.

What happened to the Democrats saying we needed calmness, decency and a sense of stability in the White House? Obviously what 81 million people delivered to us has run off the rails even with the mainstream media trying their best to put a happy face on this administration.

In Florida you have the governor being sued because they have a bill not allowing transgendered, gay and lesbian information being taught to K through third grade. This apparently is unreasonable to Democrats and want to take it to court. The world to many of us conservatives has seemed to have gone crazy, which is aided and abetted by liberals in this country. Common sense is not so common anymore.

People are also reading…

Bill Barnes

Spencer

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kozelsky: Respect kids' privacy online

Kozelsky: Respect kids' privacy online

The generation of children who have been exploited on adults’ social media feeds is starting to come of age. Society is just beginning to realize the impact that exposure has on them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert