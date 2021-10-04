Belcer: Conservatives should honor Lincoln, not Lee

To the editor:
I read Mr. Steve Eanes’ letter regarding General Lee's statue being removed. There is no doubt statues, symbols and flags that represented the south in the Civil War are being looked at in a different manner. Some say they are our proud heritage and history; others are ashamed of this and cannot stand the reverence bestowed upon the worst time in the history of America.
Lee is one of the most beloved Virginians (by many, not all). Lee had seven buildings named after him in Virginia alone and two statewide holidays. One of the holidays, Lee-Jackson Day, was made part of a deal before the State of Virginia would agree to recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday. Around the South, Lee also has two United States military facilities named in his honor, four naval sailing vessels, over 60 statues, hundreds of monuments, hundreds of streets, roads, highways and drives, over 75 elementary, high school and colleges, eight counties, and last but not least, Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke’s favorite orange car the beeped out Dixie when they blew the horn.
Many Conservatives in the GOP refer to themselves as the party of Lincoln. You would think these same folks would be quite upset there are not as many statues and monuments to Lincoln. I mean, think about it. Lincoln’s leadership defeated those fighting for slavery and those that wanted to secede from the United States of America. He had his issues, but he wanted slavery to end and he sure did not want the country to divide. I am sure Lincoln would have welcomed the news of the demise of Lee, Jackson, Stuart, et al., during this horrific war.
When Lincoln ran for president, not one state in the South voted for him. South Carolina would not even put him on the ballot. If you are the party of Lincoln and still hold Southern Civil War folks like Lee, Jackson and Stuart in reverence, don’t you think that might be a conflict of interest?
JEFF BELCHER
Sunset Beach, North Carolina