Belcher: Conservatives should honor Lincoln, not Lee

To the editor:

I read Mr. Steve Eanes’ letter regarding General Lee's statue being removed. There is no doubt statues, symbols and flags that represented the south in the Civil War are being looked at in a different manner. Some say they are our proud heritage and history; others are ashamed of this and cannot stand the reverence bestowed upon the worst time in the history of America.

Lee is one of the most beloved Virginians (by many, not all). Lee had seven buildings named after him in Virginia alone and two statewide holidays. One of the holidays, Lee-Jackson Day, was made part of a deal before the State of Virginia would agree to recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday. Around the South, Lee also has two United States military facilities named in his honor, four naval sailing vessels, over 60 statues, hundreds of monuments, hundreds of streets, roads, highways and drives, over 75 elementary, high school and colleges, eight counties, and last but not least, Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke’s favorite orange car the beeped out Dixie when they blew the horn.