Belcher: Evangelicals no longer want Trump

To the editor:

There are some interesting reads popping up from evangelical leaders espousing their disappointment and displeasure of ex-President Trump. Many of them who prayed and laid hands on him are now disassociating. Many of them stuck by him for the past six years with unbridled faith and support. Why the big change? How could a person they said these glorious things about, now be forgotten? Here are just a few, of many, responses in the last week or so by disgruntled clergymen.

Conservative Evangelical leader Mike Evans stated, “He used us to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us. I cannot do that anymore."

Conservative evangelical leader James Robison stated, "If Mr. Trump can’t stop his little petty issues how does he expect people to stop major issues?” He then said, “Sir, you act like a little elementary schoolchild and you shoot yourself in the foot every morning you get up and open your mouth!"

Many people ask and pray for "a sign" to help them with their decision making. I cannot imagine a higher being not shaking his or her head thinking "How many more signs do we have to send these good folks? We have been working overtime the last six years and I am not sure they are appreciating our efforts!"

Jeff Belcher

Sunset Beach, N.C., formerly Martinsville area