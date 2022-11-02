Blankenbaker: Rawls will work for goals

To the editor:

As a longtime resident of Martinsville City, I often think of my and my family’s continued future here. I long to see Martinsville grow and actually be “a city without limits." We have a ways to go, but I know it can be done. For it to happen, I believe we have to put the right people in leadership.

When pondering what makes a great leader, these qualities come to mind: professionalism, honesty, selflessness, knowledgeability, effective communication, ethics, and vision. When I think of these qualities, Aaron Rawls fits the bill 100%.

I first met Aaron through mutual friends several months ago before he decided to run for office. I immediately sensed Aaron really loved Martinsville and had great passion for the many ways Martinsville could expand and become truly limitless. Additionally, Aaron also seemed to embody everything that I noted above as qualities of an effective leader. So, when he ultimately announced his candidacy, I was extremely excited!

As a professional with a proven track record, Aaron has the experience and skills we so desperately need to take Martinsville to the next level. As a person, he is sincere, passionate, full of grit - and extremely open. When asked a question, easy or tough, Aaron never gives a vague or feel -good answer, but instead a serious, measured response.

Aaron isn’t afraid of doing the hard work that must be done, and for the first time in a very long time, I have hope for real change in Martinsville. It’s time for us to take back our city and put people in place who will work for us to reach our goals.

To all Martinsville residents, I urge you to stand up, show up, and vote for Aaron Rawls on November 8th for real change.

Heather Blankenbaker

Martinsville