To the editor:

April 23 - 29 is National Library Week. The five libraries and Bookmobile of the Blue Ridge Regional Library fulfill their mission by providing free, friendly services and access to timely materials that educate, enrich, engage and entertain the entire community. The library welcomes and serves all residents of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, creed, ability or socio-economic status. The library is the great equalizer and a cornerstone of democracy. If your idea of a library is a room of books, please visit, check out our website, www.brrl.lib.va.us, and Facebook page.

There is more to our story! Every month, our libraries have over 100 programs for preschoolers, children, teen and adults of all ages and abilities. There are storytimes, music, contests, games, and programs on science, nutrition, health, arts and crafts, puzzles, speakers, contests and events. There are family games and events, movies, crafts, and Virginia Museum of Natural History and YMCA day passes.

Electronic resources include internet access to government resources, books, movies and TV, magazines and comics, career coaching, digital learning, literacy, foreign language learning, and more. Try out our Virtual reality goggles, or a parent-infant study desk. Want to know more about pollinators or resume writing? Need a privacy pod for an interview? Come to the BRRL.

One annual highlight is the seven-week Summer Reading Program which helps prevent the “summer slide” in children’s reading ability. The 2022 program served 353 preschoolers, 245 school age children and 152 teens through 272 programs; 51 were outreach programs; 2218 meals and snacks were served.

The BRRL plays a critical role in education, economic vitality, civic engagement and shared community goals. These resources don’t come free. We ask your support now at budget time, with our three local governments, who provide 74% of our funds. Stop by a library this week. Get a free library card. Thank the dedicated folks who provide superior service, your librarians and staff. We are proud of them!

Margaret Caldwell

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees

Martinsville