To the editor:

I just wanted to take a minute and talk about Girl Scouts.

I am the Girl Scouts service unit leader for Martinsville and Henry County. We have eight active troops in our area. We would love to grow our Girl Scouts family in Martinsville/ Henry County.

Girl Scouts is so much more than just cookies. These girls learn so much: They help in the community; they do Take Action projects; they work and earn their Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards; they travel; and many, many more things.

We are looking for dedicated, hard working leaders to start new troops in our area. All of the existing leaders are wonderful and are willing to help new leaders. We want to offer more events and activities in our area and are working hard to plan those now.

We would love to help out organizations like we did at the Kiwanis' Pancake Day. It takes funds for us to offer events, so we are always looking for ways to earn extra money to be able to offer events/activities for our girls. If anyone is interested in joining us, please let me know by emailing me at canada_paige@yahoo.com. We are here to help!

Paige Canada

Mountain Valley