Carter: Cross roads at your own risk

To the editor:

I have worked in the city of Martinsville for over four years, and have determined TODAY that pedestrians crossing the street don't have a chance. They will get hit!

This morning, shortly after 9 a.m., I attempted to cross the street (Cleveland Avenue), in front of my workplace, when a car was fast approaching. Since I was not able to outrun it, I turned around to prevent myself from getting hit. In turn, I fell, and the car kept going by, missing my legs. No one in the car stopped to help or nothing. Carrying two bags (with handles) prevented me from achieving my balance and getting to my feet. I fell again.

But just as I fell the second time, a city truck was coming down Cleveland Avenue. And, my three angels quickly asked me if I needed help. Without hesitation, two angels got out of their truck, got me up, carried my bags and walked me across the street to my office. The third angel (the driver) held off traffic.

Unfortunately I did not get their names. Their kindness can never be forgotten. They deserve a big shout-out and blessings to my three city angels. Thank you! Have a great day.

Donna Allen Carter

Martinsville

