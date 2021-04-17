Related to this story

MY WORD: I'm a conservative. Here's why I support the For the People Act

I was blessed to be born into a family that taught and modeled conservative values. My parents and grandparents showed me — not just with their words, but with their deeds — the values of honor, integrity and heeding the wisdom of our ancestors. These values have shaped my personal and political choices my whole life. I have always voted for the candidate who I thought best represented these ...