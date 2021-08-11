Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
To the editor:
Face masks are required in Virginia as long as the CDC recommends them.
How did Laura Ingraham respond to the powerful testimony last week of Washington police officers who risked life and limb to protect Congress from an angry mob?
Three of the five health districts with the fastest-rising number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia are in the 5th Congressional District.
At a time when our nation faces a critical shortage of nurses, our communities are deeply appreciative of the thousands of young nurses answer…
Republicans will conduct a two-day rally in Lynchburg this weekend. That would be completely unremarkable in an election year except for one thing: This is being billed as an “election integrity” rally.
