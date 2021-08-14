Catch the latest in Opinion
I’m a Christian, and while I don’t have a doctoral degree from any seminary, I take my Bible study very seriously. With that being said, I bel…
Three of the five health districts with the fastest-rising number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia are in the 5th Congressional District.
To the editor:
Face masks are required in Virginia as long as the CDC recommends them.
At a time when our nation faces a critical shortage of nurses, our communities are deeply appreciative of the thousands of young nurses answer…
To the editor:
Thank you, Martinsville Bulletin and Holly Kozelsky, for the article (“Masks on for HCPS classes,” Aug. 6) and interview of school personnel a…
A curious thing happened during this week’s special session of the General Assembly. Well, maybe many curious things, but this is the one that…
The Bible says when we die we go into our graves to await the resurrection day.
